ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan-Based LeT's Co-Founder Injured In Attack In Lahore

Lahore: Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group's co-founder Amir Hamza suffered bullet injuries in an attack by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Thursday, police said.

Hamza is regarded as LeT's second most important leader after its chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 after getting convicted for several years in terror financing cases. According to police, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of the private TV channel 24NewsHD TV, owned by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The channel's religious programme host Justice (retd. Nazir Ahmed Ghazi and Hamza were in the vehicle.

"Two unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on the white car in which Ghazi and Hamza were travelling at Peco Road in Lahore near the TV channel's office. In the attack, Hamza suffered bullet injuries while Ghazi remained unhurt," the police said.

Hamza has been shifted to a hospital, where he is being treated, they said. Police said they have launched a probe into the incident with the help of CCTV footage to trace the attackers.

"TV host Justice Nazir Ghazi unhurt, Maulana Amir Hamza injured in Lahore gun attack. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of 24NewsHD TV channel's religious programme host Justice Nazir Ahmed Ghazi in Lahore, leaving Maulana Amir Hamza injured," the TV channel said in a statement on X.

It said Ghazi hosts the programme 'Noor-e-Sehar' on 24NewsHD.