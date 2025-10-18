ETV Bharat / international

Pak Authorities Find Son Of Top Govt Official Abducted From Balochistan

Quetta: The son of a top government official who was kidnapped near Ziarat in the restive Balochistan province of Pakistan have been found by the security agencies, officials said on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Ziarat Muhammad Afzal Baqi and his son were kidnapped near Ziarat around two months back.

Bilal Sheikh, a senior police official, said that AC Baqi is still missing, and assured that authorities are making all-out efforts for his safe recovery. “We have recovered his son, Mustansar Bilal, after he reached the Zardalo area of Harnai himself, and we have taken him into protective custody,” said Sheikh.

AC Baqi and his son were kidnapped from near Harnai by armed men while returning from the Ziarat area after a picnic along with their family. The kidnappers let go of the family members, the security guard and the driver after setting the official vehicle on fire.