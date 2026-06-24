ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Assures Tehran Of Continued Support For US-Iran Peace Process

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace between Washington and Tehran, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Momeni arrived on Tuesday as part of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's delegation on a one-day visit.

The US and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. Earlier this week, they engaged in technical-level talks in Switzerland, in the presence of mediators Pakistan - which has signed the memorandum as a “guarantor” - and Qatar.

After the talks, the US and Iran agreed on a roadmap towards a final peace deal in 60 days. According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, Naqvi and Momeni discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and the latest regional situation.

Naqvi congratulated Momeni on the joint communiqué signed in Switzerland, saying it would not have been possible without the sincere efforts of the Iranian government and Momeni's personal commitment.

"Pakistan has always sought peace and stability across the world," Naqvi said, adding that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

He expressed hope that the joint communiqué would have far-reaching positive implications for the region, the statement said. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and immigration, it said.

Momeni and Naqvi met several times in recent weeks as the Pakistani minister shuttled between the two countries as part of high-level diplomatic efforts.