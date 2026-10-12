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Pakistan Army's Training Aircraft Crashes, 2 Pilots Killed

The aircraft of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault.

Pakistan Army's Training Aircraft Crashes, 2 Pilots Killed
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Islamabad: Two Pakistan Army pilots were killed on Monday after their training aircraft crashed due to a technical fault, the army said. The incident occurred near Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

"(At) midday, a Mushshak training aircraft of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault,” the army said in a statement.

Both pilots, Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, the instructor, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student, died in the “unfortunate crash,” it added. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the army pilots.

In June, an Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing all personnel on board.

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TAGGED:

PAKISTAN ARMY
PILOTS KILLED IN AIRCTAFT CRASH
MUSHSHAK TRAINING AIRCRAFT
PAKISTAN ARMY AIRCRAFT CRASH

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