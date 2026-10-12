ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army's Training Aircraft Crashes, 2 Pilots Killed

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Islamabad: Two Pakistan Army pilots were killed on Monday after their training aircraft crashed due to a technical fault, the army said. The incident occurred near Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

"(At) midday, a Mushshak training aircraft of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault,” the army said in a statement.