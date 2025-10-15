ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Kills Over 40 Afghan Taliban Attackers In Border Clashes

Pakistan army said that the Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces.

Pakistan Army Kills Afghan Taliban Attackers
Armed Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun watch the sky for Pakistani airstrikes during ongoing clashes between Taliban security personnel and Pakistani border forces in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province on October 15,2025. Dozens were killed in a fresh round of border skirmishes on October 15 between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as both sides blamed each other for targeting civilians in clashes that entered their second week. (AFP)
By PTI

Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

Islamabad: Pakistan army said on Wednesday that it repulsed multiple attacks by the Afghan Taliban while killing over 40 attackers in separate incidents of border clashes between the two countries. The Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of PoK’s Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces, the army said.

“While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured,” the army said, adding that the situation is still developing as there are “reports of further build up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban.” The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with the Taliban showing no regard for the civilian population, it said. “The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regard to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes,” the army said.

The attack in PoK’s Spin Boldak was not an isolated event, as on the night of October 14, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij (TTP) tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“These attacks were effectively repulsed, causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts, including six tanks, were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops, (and) 25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed,” it said.

The army rejected the insinuations that Pakistan initiated the attack by calling it “outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment”.

It further said that the propaganda of the Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks. The army further asserted that all acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force.

Islamabad has consistently urged the Taliban government to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks. Kabul, however, denies these allegations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any neighbouring country.

