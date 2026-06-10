ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Helicopter Crashes In PoK, All Personnel On Board Killed

Smoke billows after an army MI-17 helicopter crashed due to a technical fault, in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 ( AP )

Islamabad: An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all personnel on board, the army said.

"There were no survivors,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

In a brief statement, it said that the accident occurred "during take-off due to a technical fault". Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site. A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.