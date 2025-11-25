ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Denies Afghan Allegations Of Airstrikes Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions

Afghan men search through the rubble at the site of an overnight attack on a home that, according to an Afghan government spokesman, was carried out by Pakistan, in the Gurbaz district of Khost province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Tuesday rejected accusations by Afghanistan's Taliban government that it carried out overnight airstrikes in three eastern Afghan provinces, a charge that comes amid worsening tensions fuelled by a surge in militant attacks along the border.

The denial followed claims by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who in a social media post said that Pakistan “bombed” a house in Khost province on Monday night, killing nine children and a woman, and conducted additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika that left four others injured.

“Pakistan Army has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan... Whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it,” Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was quoted as saying by state broadcaster Pakistan Television.