ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Denies Afghan Allegations Of Airstrikes Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on social media, Pakistan “bombed” a house in Khost province on Monday night, killing nine children and a woman.

Pakistan Army Denies Afghan Allegations Of Airstrikes
Afghan men search through the rubble at the site of an overnight attack on a home that, according to an Afghan government spokesman, was carried out by Pakistan, in the Gurbaz district of Khost province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 25, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Tuesday rejected accusations by Afghanistan's Taliban government that it carried out overnight airstrikes in three eastern Afghan provinces, a charge that comes amid worsening tensions fuelled by a surge in militant attacks along the border.

The denial followed claims by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who in a social media post said that Pakistan “bombed” a house in Khost province on Monday night, killing nine children and a woman, and conducted additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika that left four others injured.

“Pakistan Army has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan... Whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it,” Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was quoted as saying by state broadcaster Pakistan Television.

Chaudhry said that “there are no good and bad Taliban” and there is “no distinction” between terrorists. He urged Kabul to “make decisions as a state, not as non-state actors,” and questioned how long Afghanistan's current administration intended to function as an interim government.

The alleged strikes in Afghanistan came hours after three personnel of Pakistan's paramilitary Federal Constabulary were killed in a suicide attack on their headquarters in Peshawar on Monday. Twelve others were injured in the assault involving three suicide bombers.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, suspicion has focused on the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up attacks in recent months. Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of failing to stop TTP from using their soil against Pakistan. The Taliban-led Afghan government has been denying the accusations.

Also Read

Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan Killed 10, Including 9 Children, Says Taliban; Warns Of Response 'At Right Time'

TAGGED:

PAKISTANI AIRSTRIKES
PAK AFGHANISTAN BORDER TENSIONS
PAK AFGHANISTAN WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.