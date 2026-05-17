ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Criticises Gen Dwivedi's Remarks

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Sunday criticised Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's recent remarks, while urging New Delhi to learn to “co-exist” peacefully.

Gen Dwivedi on Saturday said that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not". Terming Gen Dwivedi's comments as "provocative", the Pakistan Army said that responsible nuclear states reflect restraint, maturity, and strategic sobriety.

“Threatening a sovereign nuclear neighbour with elimination from ‘geography’ is not strategic signalling or brinkmanship; it is sheer bankruptcy of cognitive capacities...,” the army said in a statement.

“India needs to reconcile with Pakistan’s salience and learn to peacefully co-exist with it," it said. It said that "any attempt to target Pakistan can trigger consequences that shall neither be geographically confined nor strategically or politically palatable for India".