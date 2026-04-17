ETV Bharat / international

Pak Army Chief Munir Holds Talks With Top Iranian Leadership In Tehran

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday held talks with top Iranian leadership in Tehran as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Munir, who is heading a high-level political-security delegation to Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign military leader to visit the country since a two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US last week.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army Field Marshal Munir in Tehran on Thursday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the Pakistani delegation. Ghalibaf had led the Iranian delegation to Pakistan for talks with the US over the weekend. Munir also visited the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, where he met with its commander, according to IRNA.

During the meeting, he discussed with the commander of the IRGC the steps taken under the framework for ending the war and their recent talks in Tehran. The two sides discussed the situation in the region and the prospects for peace and stability, Iranian official media reported.

Munir stressed that ongoing efforts to end the war should continue. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received the Pakistani delegation. In a post on X, Araghchi said he was delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran.

"Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasising that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong — and shared," said Araghchi.

The delegation later held a meeting with Araghchi and other Iranian officials. Iran's state-run Press TV on Wednesday said the purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations.