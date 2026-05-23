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Pakistan Army Chief Munir And Iran FM Araghchi Hold Talks In Tehran To End West Asia Conflict

This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 23, 2026 shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, in Tehran. ( AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the West Asia conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government said on Saturday. Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts”. Munir was received in Tehran by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi -- believed to be close to Munir -- was already in Tehran and engaging in talks with top Iranian officials when the field marshal arrived, according to the Army.