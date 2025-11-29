ETV Bharat / international

Pak Army Alleges Afghan Taliban Facilitating Infiltration Of Terrorists Across Border

Afghan men search through the rubble at the site of an overnight attack on a home that, according to an Afghan government spokesman, was carried out by Pakistan, in the Gurbaz district of Khost province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army has alleged that the Afghanistan Taliban was facilitating terrorists to infiltrate the border for carrying out acts of terror in the country. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who is head of the army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the allegation during an interaction with journalists on Tuesday, a video of which was released on Friday evening.

According to the spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban forces open fire at Pakistani border posts, "providing a cover for illegal infiltration of terrorists and even smugglers into Pakistan". “Borders are always mutually guarded. Both countries (guard) them. Now on the other side is such a country whose posts first engage your posts through fire and an exchange begins. And then they have them (terrorists) pass from the gaps in between,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

“There are extremely coordinated attacks. (They) attack the posts and have smugglers’ vehicles pass from below,” the military spokesman said. The spokesperson also talked about a narrative based on a question that how could terrorists infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghan border, smuggling carried out and non-custom paid vehicles pass through it if the army and the paramilitary Frontier Corps troops were stationed along the border.

He said Pakistan had set up military posts at a distance of 15-25 km on the 2,500 km long border but added that it was not possible to completely seal the border which even a country like the US was unable to do and stop illegal infiltration through its border with Mexico.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also refuted allegations by the Afghan Taliban that Pakistan had conducted overnight strikes in Afghanistan. He added that there are “no good and bad Taliban and Pakistan makes no distinction between terrorists”.