ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Announces PKR 5 Million Compensation For Families Of Infants Killed In Hospital Fire

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Friday announced compensation of PKR 5 million each for families of 14 infants killed in a devastating fire at a public hospital.

"This is a small effort to share in their sorrow," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said while announcing the compensation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the capital, sparking anger over the failure of authorities to save the newborns.

Chaudhry said he would visit PIMS to hand over a cheque to one of the affected families, adding that the compensation amount would be deposited in the accounts of the deceased children's mothers.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, while addressing the Senate, the upper house of Parliament, promised a fair investigation and assured that those responsible would be held accountable.

"No one intends to spare or save anyone. I am saying this on behalf of the prime minister and the entire government that not a single person will be spared," he said.