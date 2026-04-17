ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement To Extend USD 3 Billion Deposit

Karachi: Saudi Arabia has reached an agreement with the State Bank of Pakistan, which allows for an extension in the maturity of a USD 3 billion deposit with the central bank, it was announced Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the Saudi Fund for Development deposited USD 2 billion of the USD 3 billion on Thursday with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), bringing a major boost to the country's skewed foreign reserves.

“The agreement, signed between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), provides for the extension in the maturity of a USD 3 billion deposit placed by SFD with the State Bank of Pakistan,” said a post on X by the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Ministry said that the agreement was signed between SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed and the Chief Executive Officer of the SFD, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad. Minister for Finance and Muhammad Aurangzeb witnessed the signing of an important financial agreement in Washington, DC, in the presence of Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

The development took place on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday extended its USD 5 billion facility for a further three years and had also pledged the additional USD 3 billion deposits for Pakistan.

With this fresh loan, Saudi Arabia has become the single largest country to have placed a total of USD 8 billion in cash deposits with Pakistan's central bank.

The ministry added that the extension of the deposit reflects “strong and longstanding economic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and will support the country’s external sector stability.

“This assistance aims at supporting Pakistan’s economy and strengthening its resilience amidst evolving global economic challenges,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It comes “in accordance with the leadership’s directives to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries, affirming the kingdom’s commitment to fostering the economic growth of Pakistan, which is expected to reflect positively on the living conditions of Pakistani citizens,” it added.