ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, China Sign An Agreement And Two MoUs To Promote Bilateral Cooperation

Islamabad: Pakistan and China on Friday signed two MoUs and a joint venture agreement covering construction machinery, animal health and medical technology. President Asif Ali Zardari attended the signing ceremony, where a documentary highlighting 75 years of Pakistan–China friendship was also screened, according to a statement by his office.

In a statement, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that a joint venture agreement was signed between the Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department and China’s Luoyang Modern Biology Group.

It said the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the livestock and fisheries sector, with a focus on improving animal health services and modern biological solutions.