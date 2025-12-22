ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, China Ink 24 MoUs To Bolster Digital Collaboration

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have signed 24 MoUs aimed at strengthening digital collaboration between the two countries, state media reported on Monday. The MoUs were signed in Beijing under the Joint Working Group on IT Cooperation and included one government-to-government, seven government-to-business, and 16 business-to-business agreements, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The initiative focuses on developing an innovative and pragmatic digital corridor to enhance cooperation in the IT industry. The digital corridor will create new avenues for Pakistani technology companies and expand cooperation in ICT infrastructure development.