ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, China Activate Boundary Joint Commission In Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have operationalised a joint mechanism for managing their common border, a move rejected by India, which said that the body has no legal basis to decide on arrangements related to Indian territory under illegal occupation.

The inaugural meeting of the Commission -- based on the 2013 Agreement on the Boundary Management System -- was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

India on Wednesday rejected the "so-called" boundary joint commission set up by Pakistan and China, saying that the body has no legal basis to decide on arrangements related to Indian territory under illegal occupation.

India has been consistently maintaining that Pakistan's handing over of certain territories such as Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 was illegal and unacceptable.

New Delhi has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan rejected Indian concerns regarding the new border mechanism with China and the bilateral border agreement of 1963.