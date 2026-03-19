ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Pause War For Eid At Qatar, Saudi And Turkey's Request

Coffins containing the remains of victims of a Monday airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital are laid out before burial in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a "temporary pause" in the ongoing conflict in view of Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated in both countries on Friday or Saturday, depending on the sighting of the crescent.

Pakistan Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said the decision was taken at the "request of brotherly Islamic countries" as he announced the pause in a social media post on Wednesday.

"In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eidul Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has decided to announce temporary pause amidst ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan," Tarar wrote on X.

Pakistan Information Minister Ataullah Tarar (AP)

Tarar said the pause would be applicable from "midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24". "Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms," he added, as per Dawn.