Pakistan Alleges India Trying To 'Mould' History By 'Inventing Outlandish, Bollywood-Style Scripts'

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday alleged that India is trying to “mould” history by “inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts”. The statement comes a day after Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday said that Pakistan is understood to have lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor, citing list of awards conferred posthumously by that country's military.

The Pakistan Army in a statement said that it found “saddening” that the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country is issuing "irresponsible statements".

"The Indian leadership is attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts,” it said.

"Unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia," the statement said.

"The Indian Armed Forces and its political masters must realise that Pakistan’s people and its armed forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of our territory with full resolve and every act of aggression will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity," it warned.

Lt Gen Ghai had said that Pakistan lost at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May, while echoing the details shared by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh a few days ago.