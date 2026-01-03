ETV Bharat / international

Pak Air Force Successfully Conducts Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Taimoor Missile

Islamabad: Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of hitting targets at 600 kilometres, it was announced on Saturday. This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, the army said in a statement issued in Rawalpindi.

“Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead,” it added. Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.

Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture. “The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry,” the army said.