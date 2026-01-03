ETV Bharat / international

Pak Air Force Successfully Conducts Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Taimoor Missile

Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 3, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Islamabad: Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of hitting targets at 600 kilometres, it was announced on Saturday. This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, the army said in a statement issued in Rawalpindi.

“Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead,” it added. Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.

Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture. “The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry,” the army said.

It said that the launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers, who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on the achievement. Sidhu “lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.”

Also Read:

  1. 'This Is Not Pakistan's War,' Says Taliban Spokesperson Mujahid On Kabul-Islamabad Tensions
  2. Property of Pak-Based Terror Handler Attached In JK's Poonch Under UAPA

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE
PAKISTAN
TAIMOOR WEAPON SYSTEM
FLIGHT TEST OF TAIMOOR MISSILE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.