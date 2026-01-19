ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Air Force Contingent Arrives In Saudi To Participate In Multi-National Exercise

Islamabad: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising F-16 Block-52 fighter aircraft, alongside dedicated air and ground crew, has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a multi-national aerial combat exercise, the military said on Monday.

The PAF contingent landed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan military - said in a statement. Fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the UK and the US would participate in the exercise called 'Spears of Victory-2026', the ISPR said.

“It offers a robust platform to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, mutual understanding and capacity building among participating Air Forces, particularly in large force employment, night composite air operations, integrated ISR, and operations in advanced electronic warfare environments,” it said.