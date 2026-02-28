ETV Bharat / international

About 300 Afghan Taliban Personnel, Its Allied Terrorist Groups Killed: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan authorities said that about 300 Afghan Taliban personnel and their allied terrorist groups have been killed so far as the operation against them was going on, it emerged on Sunday. Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar in the late-night update said the security forces killed 297 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, and over 450 Afghan operatives were injured.

Providing a summary of the Afghan Taliban regime, the minister said that Pakistan destroyed their 89 posts, and captured 18 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, while around 135 tanks and armoured vehicles were also destroyed. The minister said around 29 locations across Afghanistan were also effectively targeted by the air force.

Pakistan launched a massive retaliatory attack code-named Operation Ghazab lil Haq, after the Afghan side simultaneously attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km-long border. Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the army spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said that the Afghan Taliban should choose between Pakistan and the terrorist organisations.

"I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.

“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying...They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear...Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything.”

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing the TTP and other terrorist groups to use their soil for residence, training and logistics to carry out attacks against Pakistan. The Afghan side rejects the allegations and asks Pakistan to put its own house in order by holding talks with the militants. Meanwhile, a senior US official supported Pakistan’s right to defend against terrorists.