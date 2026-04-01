ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Talks In China As Beijing Seeks Ceasefire

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, poses for photos with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban governments have resumed talks in China, which is mediating between the two sides to broker a durable ceasefire after more than a month of fighting, two Pakistani officials said Wednesday. A third person who is in a position to know about China's mediation efforts said the talks were aimed at ending the current fighting.

Representatives from both countries are meeting in Urumqi, in northern China, the officials told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. China has not commented.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs neither confirmed nor denied the latest development. However, the officials said talks, seen as a potential relief for millions of people in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan, began in Urumqi, the sources said.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of providing a safe haven for militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan, especially for the Pakistani Taliban. The group is separate but closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in 2021 in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.

Tensions have been high since last month, when Kabul said a Pakistani airstrike hit a drug treatment hospital in the Afghan capital, killing more than 400 people. The U.N. humanitarian affairs office has said the death toll remains under verification. Pakistan has denied targeting civilians, saying it struck an ammunition depot.