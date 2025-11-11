ETV Bharat / international

Pak-Afghan Trade Suspension Causes Daily Losses Of Around PKR 200 Million, Says Trade Body Chief

Afghan refugees sit beside trucks loaded with their belongings as they wait their turn to leave for their homeland through a border crossing point which partially opens following Oct.19 ceasefire, on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town on the Pakistan Afghan border, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. ( AP )

Karachi: Cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains suspended, causing daily losses of around PKR 200 million, a Pakistan-based business organisation in Balochistan said on Tuesday. Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Haji Abdul Nafay Jan Achakzai while addressing a press conference said hundreds of Pakistani traders and workers are stranded in Afghanistan due to border closures.

“We are suffering daily losses of at least PKR 200 million,” he said, adding that trade with Central Asian countries has also been affected.

“You can imagine the situation we are facing because there is no trade at either of the Pakistan-Afghan borders, including Chaman, Torkham, Angoor Adda,” he added.