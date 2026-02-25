ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Of 'Unprovoked Firing' Along Border, Warns Severe Response

A bulldozer clears the rubble of a house hit by a cross-border Pakistani army strike in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday accused the Afghan Taliban of “unprovoked firing” along the border, while warning of a severe response to any further such attacks. The firing came just days after Pakistan launched airstrikes against the alleged hideouts of the terrorists inside Afghanistan after recent terrorist attacks within the country.

Prime Minister’s spokesman for international media, Mosharraf Zaidi, said in a post on X on Tuesday that the “Afghan Taliban regime initiated unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Torkham & Tirah sub-sectors.”

He said that Pakistan’s security forces responded immediately and effectively to the firing, “silencing the Taliban aggression.” He warned that “any further provocation will be responded to immediately and severely” and added that “Pakistan will continue to protect its citizens and guard its territorial integrity.”

Earlier, the Afghan Taliban had vowed to respond to the air attacks. On Sunday, Pakistan had claimed to kill 70 terrorists in the military strikes targeting at least seven militant hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation to the recent rebel attacks in the country.