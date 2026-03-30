ETV Bharat / international

Pak To Hold Talks Between US And Iran Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict: FM Dar

In this photo released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan walk prior to their meeting to discuss the Middle East war, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, March 29, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Sunday indicated the prospect of potential talks between the US and Iran to de-escalate the ongoing war, underlining that both countries have expressed their "confidence" in Islamabad to facilitate their talks.

Ishaq Dar made these remarks while addressing the media after holding the quadrilateral consultations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye. The leaders also discussed ways to bring an “early and permanent end to the war" in the region as they held consultations on the West Asia conflict.

After the quadrilateral consultations, Dar also briefed the visiting dignitaries on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. "The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative,” he said.

"In this context, Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks. Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," he added.

He said that the foreign ministers “reaffirmed unity to contain the situation, reduce the risks of military escalation and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties”.

It was the second meeting of consultations among the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, following the first meeting held in Riyadh on March 19.

Dar said that the four foreign ministers had a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation. "We also discussed possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region,” he said.

He said that all participants expressed concerns that the ongoing conflict was “extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihood across the wider region”.

“We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction; the unity of the Muslim ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance,” he said.

Pakistan, along with Turkiye and Egypt, is making efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table, but so far without any success. But officials are keeping fingers crossed for such a meeting in the coming week.

Dar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz, Pakistan has maintained regular engagement with its regional and international partners. "We have remained actively involved in all efforts and initiatives aimed at bringing this conflict to an end," he said.

Calling Pakistan–US relations "very important," he said that they had remained actively engaged with the US leadership as part of their efforts to de-escalate the situation and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, The Express Tribune reported.

Dar further added that he had also had a detailed telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that China fully supports Pakistan's initiative to host Iran–US talks, the report said.

The foreign minister also said he had held “very productive” bilateral meetings with the three foreign ministers, who also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Separately, Dar, after the meeting, said on X that he was pleased to welcome the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for consultations.