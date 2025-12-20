ETV Bharat / international

Pak Summons Afghan Diplomat To Convey 'Grave Concern' Over Kabul's Support To TTP

Afghan men search through the rubble at the site of an overnight attack on a home that, according to an Afghan government spokesman, was carried out by Pakistan, in the Gurbaz district of Khost province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to convey "grave concern" over the Afghan Taliban regime's alleged support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after four soldiers died in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan. “To convey our strong demarche, the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Foreign Office said.

It further said that the ministry conveyed Pakistan’s "grave concern over the continued support and facilitation provided by the Afghan Taliban regime to the FAK/TTP, enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan Military and civilian population along the Pak-Afghan border and in adjoining areas.” The term FAK (Fitna-e-Khawarij) is used for TTP militants.

Pakistan emphasised that the permissive environment enjoyed by the TTP in Afghanistan belies Kabul’s international commitments as well as to Islamabad that it would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. Pakistan has demanded a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.