ETV Bharat / international

Pak: Six Terrorists Killed, One Captured After Karachi Rangers Base Attack; 4 Soldiers Dead

Karachi: Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists and captured another alive after foiling a brazen attack by militants on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi on Saturday night. The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city's first major terrorist strike since October 2024.

According to a reliable security source, the attackers, belonging to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a militant faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stormed the Sindh Rangers' Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi's densely populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area around 8.30 pm.

The nearly 90-minute gun battle ended after Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined Rangers personnel in eliminating six terrorists and capturing one injured attacker. Four Rangers soldiers were killed in the assault.

Authorities immediately sealed off the compound and surrounding roads as heavy exchanges of gunfire continued. Residents were asked to remain indoors, while some nearby neighbourhoods experienced power outages during the operation.

Saturday's attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a militant faction of the TTP that has largely operated in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, carrying out attacks on civilians, security personnel and government officials.

The assault is the first terrorist attack in Karachi since October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi airport claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army.