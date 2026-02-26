ETV Bharat / international

Pak Senate Resolution Signals Strategic Discomfort Over India-Israel Axis

In this image received on Feb. 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: The resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan condemning Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over remarks about forming regional alliances with India and other countries, is a clear sign that Islamabad is rattled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel, during which the focus has been on strengthening ties with Israel in the defence, trade and security sectors. India and Israel signed a security MoU, which will bring the two countries together to co-develop weapon systems in India. India’s relations with Israel were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during PM Modi’s first visit to the country in July 2017. The latest visit has further strengthened relations between the two countries.The trust factor between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu has further contributed to the strong ties between the two nations. Experts say that Pakistan has reason to be upset and afraid over these developments. On June 17, 1999, during the Kargil War, the Indian Air Force’s Mirage-2000 targeted intruders from Pakistan in the Drass and Batalik sectors. The Israeli Litening pods were mounted on the Indian Mirage to hit the targets using laser-guided bombs. The strength of the defence ties between the two countries was also seen during both 'Operation Bandar' in Balakot and 'Operation Sindoor'. India used Israeli loitering ammunition, laser-guided bombs and guided missiles to blow up terror camps deep within Pakistan. Since the Kargil War days, India has used Israeli drones such as Heron-TO and Searcher Mark 11. The latest MoU that has been signed by both countries to co-develop weapon systems in India has left Pakistan worried. Pakistan watchers say that this has led to the rhetoric due to which the resolution against Netanyahu was passed.The resolution termed the alignment between India-Israel and other nations as a threat to regional peace and global stability.