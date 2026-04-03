ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Hikes Petrol Prices To Rs 458/Litre Amid US-Iran War

Islamabad: Pakistan has announced an unprecedented increase of 43 per cent and 55 per cent in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), respectively, in response to spiking global oil prices amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

The government made the announcement on Thursday. The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 137.23 per litre (42.7 per cent) to Rs 458.41 from Rs 321.17, while HSD by Rs 184.49 per litre (55 per cent) to Rs 520.35 from Rs 335.86, with immediate effect.

The price of kerosene was also increased by Rs 34.08 per litre to Rs 457.80.

The government also adjusted the petroleum levy rates to limit the increase in diesel prices as the levy on petrol was increased to Rs 160 per litre from Rs 105, while it was reduced to zero on diesel from Rs 55.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik while making the announcement, which he termed as a "difficult decision", said that the objective was to restrict subsidies to the most deserving segments while maintaining fiscal discipline and preserving economic stability.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Khurram Shehzad, said in an interview with the Geo News that the government increased the prices to control consumption after it recorded an 8 per cent increase in petrol and a 13 per cent rise in HSD consumption last month.