ETV Bharat / international

Pak PM Shehbaz Says Final Text Of Us-Iran Peace Deal Agreed Upon

FILE - Vice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, center, before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of a diplomatic breakthrough in the region. "Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post on Friday. "Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said. The prime minister added that “peace has never been this close as it is now.” Shehbaz also tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.