ETV Bharat / international

Pak PM Sharif Raises Kashmir Issue At UNGA, Credits Trump For 'Timely Intervention' In 2025 Conflict With India

United Nations: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday used the UN General Assembly podium to credit US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" in the 2025 conflict with India, as he again raked up the Kashmir issue in his address at the world organisation.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had killed 26 civilians. US President Trump has repeatedly claimed, as recently as in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Sharif thanked Trump for his "resolute and visionary leadership”, saying that the American leader’s "timely intervention” saved hundreds of millions of lives in South Asia.

In his about 23-minute address, Sharif also raised the issue of Kashmir, saying that to ensure South Asia never reaches that precipice of the conflict of 2025 again, a just and fair solution to the Kashmir issue is required.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s assertions on Kashmir made at the UNGA forum as well as on other UN platforms, saying that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

As is done every year, India will field one of its youngest diplomats serving in its Permanent Mission to the UN to exercise its Right of Reply and respond to the Pakistani leader’s UNGA address.