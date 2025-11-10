ETV Bharat / international

Pak Navy Chief Arrives In Dhaka To Bolster Defence Cooperation

Dhaka: Pakistan’s Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Sunday met Bangladesh’s Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and held talks with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan during his visit to bolster bilateral defence ties, according to an official statement.

“They (Ashraf and Zaman) discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and military capabilities. They also discussed prospects of expanded military cooperation through bilateral training, seminars, and visits,” Defence Ministry’s Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate or media wing said in a statement.

The four-day visit came a day after a Pakistani naval ship, PNS SAIF, anchored off Bangladesh's main port in southeastern Chattogram for a four-day goodwill visit.

Pakistan Navy, said in a statement, the development is a coordinated engagement that underscored Islamabad’s “commitment to strengthen longstanding ties and improve maritime collaboration with Bangladesh".

Earlier in the day, Hassan received his Pakistani counterpart at the airport, where a Bangladeshi naval contingent offered him an honour guard. Ashraf paid homage to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs of the armed forces, placing wreaths at their memorial, Shikha Anirban, in Dhaka Cantonment.