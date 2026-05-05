ETV Bharat / international

Pak Navy Aids Crew Of Indian Vessel Stranded In Arabian Sea

Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian assistance to the crew of an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, according to a media report. The navy was assisted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the rescue and support operation, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday, quoting security sources.

The assistance operation for the crew, which included six Indians and one Indonesian national, was launched after the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested assistance, the report said.

The crew had reported a technical fault on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.