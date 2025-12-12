ETV Bharat / international

Pak May Ban 'Uncooperative' Social Media Platforms: Minister

Islamabad: A Pakistan minister has warned that the government may consider banning social media platforms if they do not cooperate with authorities.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik made these remarks on Thursday, according to a Dawn report. The social media platform X, which around 4.5 million people in Pakistan use, was blocked in February 2024, around 10 days after the general elections.

Speaking on Dawn News programme, Barrister Malik, responding to a question about a possible ban on incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account, said “investigations are ongoing.”He added that while the government has contacted X, the platform has shown the least cooperation compared to other social media networks.

Criticising X, the minister said the platform should not operate with double standards. “Posts related to Palestine are removed, and accounts blocked, within 24 hours. Here, we are talking about a matter of terrorism,” he said.

He further noted that the government has issued reminders to social media platforms and warned that those that fail to cooperate or coordinate could face a ban, similar to actions taken by Brazil. “Brazil’s courts had issued orders, which were then accepted, and a fine of USD 5.2 million was paid. All content taken out of context was removed,” Barrister Malik said.

X had 22 million users in Brazil before it was blocked on August 30 by Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes for failing to comply with a series of court orders aimed at combatting disinformation. Barrister Malik said that today the government again issued a reminder, emphasising that it had already warned that these platforms are being used for terrorism, misinformation, and disinformation.