ETV Bharat / international

Pak HC Directs Jail Authorities Not To Keep Imran Khan, Wife In Solitary Confinement

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court on Tuesday directed jail authorities to ensure that former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are not kept in solitary confinement.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and his wife are currently detained at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, serving lengthy prison sentences in corruption and related cases.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro announced the verdict while holding the petitions challenging the alleged solitary confinement of Khan and Bibi as maintainable.

The court also directed that Khan's family members be allowed to meet him as permitted under jail rules and ordered authorities to make arrangements for telephone conversations between him and his sons.

The IHC directed the Adiala jail authorities to provide Khan with newspapers and books daily and ensure that he receives medical facilities in accordance with jail rules. The Adiala jail superintendent was directed to ensure implementation of the court's directions and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Justice Soomro had earlier reserved the verdict on August 6 on petitions, filed separately by Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum and Bibi’s daughter Mubashra Khawar Maneka, challenging their alleged solitary confinement.

Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have described as politically motivated.

His supporters and relatives have repeatedly alleged that authorities have restricted his access to family members and adequate medical care. The government has rejected such allegations.