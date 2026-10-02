ETV Bharat / international

Pak Govt Holds Talks With Imran Khan's Party To Defuse Tensions Ahead Of Long March To Islamabad

Islamabad: The federal government and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan held talks on Friday to defuse political tensions ahead of the opposition party's planned long march to Islamabad.

The developments come a week after the party announced that its long march to Islamabad would start on October 4, postponing it by a week.

The negotiations were being held in the chamber of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is facilitating the dialogue between the two sides.

A six-member government delegation, led by Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, is participating in the talks.

The delegation also includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is represented by Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Aijaz Jakhrani.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation includes party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan; Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas; General Secretary Salman Akram Raja; former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and lawmaker Aamir Dogar.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, the party's international spokesman, confirmed that talks with the government are underway.

He said that “the government has mandated a team to initiate talks with PTI”, and it was holding talks with the party, “primarily aimed at defusing the current political situation surrounding PTI’s planned march/protest toward Islamabad on October 4”.

Bukhari said the party's key demands include an “immediate” meeting with Khan and a decision to take him to a hospital where his personal doctors can examine him.