ETV Bharat / international

Pak Foreign Minister Trips While Greeting Egyptian Counterpart Ahead Of Bilateral Talks

Islamabad: In a brief moment during a formal diplomatic engagement, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar trip lost his footing and fell while receiving Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad as Dar stepped forward to welcome the visiting dignitary. Dar, as seen in a brief video, fell after probably slipping on the floor and was promptly assisted by a staff to stand up. Officials confirmed that Dar was unhurt and proceeded with the scheduled bilateral meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said, Dar reaffirmed that "Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding and brotherly relations with Egypt, anchored in shared history, common faith, and a convergence of views on regional and international issues".

It said, "Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in November 2025. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across all domains".