Pak Foreign Minister Trips While Greeting Egyptian Counterpart Ahead Of Bilateral Talks
Dar probably slipped on the floor and was promptly helped by a staff to stand up. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations during the meeting.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Islamabad: In a brief moment during a formal diplomatic engagement, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar trip lost his footing and fell while receiving Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday.
The incident took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad as Dar stepped forward to welcome the visiting dignitary. Dar, as seen in a brief video, fell after probably slipping on the floor and was promptly assisted by a staff to stand up. Officials confirmed that Dar was unhurt and proceeded with the scheduled bilateral meeting.
نائب وزیراعظم اسحاق ڈار دفتر خارجہ میں مہمان وزرا خارجہ کا استقبال کرتے ہوئے فرش پر گر گئے۔ شکر ہے محفوظ رہے!!! pic.twitter.com/v82rMi3KOp— Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) March 29, 2026
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said, Dar reaffirmed that "Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding and brotherly relations with Egypt, anchored in shared history, common faith, and a convergence of views on regional and international issues".
It said, "Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in November 2025. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across all domains".
The two ministers emphasised the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and agreed on the importance of activating bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, and promoting business-to-business linkages. Pakistan's Foreign Minister appreciated Egypt's continued support in the health sector, particularly in combating Hepatitis C, and welcomed ongoing collaboration in this area.
The statement said, "Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of defence and security cooperation and agreed to further strengthen collaboration through training exchanges and other institutional mechanisms. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East".
🔊PR No.7️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026
Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties
🔗⬇️https://t.co/aETxKWC84O pic.twitter.com/lLjbmOXrkl
The two sides underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank.
"He appreciated Egypt's role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including support extended to Pakistan's relief efforts. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the OIC", the statement said, adding the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Egypt to further strengthen their close and brotherly relations and to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
The visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister takes place as a follow-up to recent high- level contacts between the two sides, including discussions held in Riyadh on March 19.
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