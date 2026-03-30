ETV Bharat / international

Pak Foreign Minister Sustains ‘Hairline Fracture’ After Fall During Egyptian Counterpart’s Reception

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been diagnosed with a “hairline fracture” in the shoulder after slipping and falling during the reception ceremony for his Egyptian counterpart, his son has said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during the quadrilateral summit meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt as they discussed the West Asia conflict.

Dar fell down while calling Badr Abdelatty to the stage after he arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was captured on camera falling down but getting up and joining his guest for the ceremonial photo session.

Dar did not show any signs of injury, but his son revealed that he was on painkillers to manage discomfort and only agreed for a medical checkup late at night.

“Ishaq Dar Sahib, despite sustaining an injury during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister today, completed all highly important meetings throughout the day on painkillers, Alhamdulillah, in the best possible manner,” Ali Dar said on X.