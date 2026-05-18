ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Forces Kill 35 Terrorists In Balochistan Operation, Capture 3 High-Profile Commanders

Karachi: Pakistani security forces killed 35 terrorists and captured three high-profile senior commanders during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, told the media in Quetta on Sunday night that the operation, which began on May 13, saw the deaths of 35 terrorists over the past four days. "The operation was against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and their proxy groups in Balochistan," Rind said.

Rind mentioned that the three captured commanders are high-profile figures, and the operation was conducted based on intelligence gathered from previously captured militants in the province. "The security forces also destroyed several base camps in the Mangla Zarghoon Ghar region," he added.