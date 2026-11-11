ETV Bharat / international

Pak Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Grandson, 7 Others Indicted In Lahore Gang Rape Case

Lahore: A Pakistani court has indicted eight suspects, including grandson of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a gang rape of two foreign women, an official said on Wednesday.

"Lahore's Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rafaqat Ali Gondal on Tuesday framed charges against the suspects who pleaded not guilty," a court official said and added the judge directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on December 9 so that the formal trial proceedings could be commenced.

All the suspects, presently in judicial custody, were produced before the trial court for the indictment proceedings. Ironically, Punjab police had already given a "clean chit" to Ishaq Dar's grandson Raza Dar and his four accomplices in this case.

Police not only absolved Dar's grandson and his four friends of rape charges but charged three other low-paid employees of him of raping the women, as per a police report earlier submitted in the court.

The victim women -- Stephanie Adnana Mau-Arun of Netherlands and Astrid Robinson Baracho of Venezuela -- were allegedly kidnapped and raped by Raza Dar and his four friends in Lahore city on their arrival on a business trip in June this year.

The medical examination confirmed that the foreign women were raped. Both victim women after recording their statements had left for their home countries. According to the police report, the victim women said that they met Raza Dar in Singapore in 2025 and invited him to invest money with them in the business of crypto currency. After getting profit returns on initial investment, Raza Dar invested over 500,000 US dollars.