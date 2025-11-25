ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan Killed 10, Including 9 Children, Says Taliban; Warns Of Response 'At Right Time'

Kabul: Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Tuesday accused Pakistan of launching overnight airstrikes in three eastern provinces, killing 10 civilians, including nine children, in a sign of worsening tensions between the two neighbours.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson for the Afghan government, said on X that Pakistan “bombed” the home of a civilian in Khost province, killing nine children and a woman. He said additional strikes were carried out in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, injuring four others.

Mujahid vowed to respond "appropriately at the right time". "The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this violation and crime and reiterates that defending its airspace, territory, and people is its legitimate right, and it will respond appropriately at the right time," the Taliban spokesperson said in a statement on X.

Pakistan’s military and government did not immediately comment on the allegation, which comes more than a month after cross-border clashes erupted when the Afghan government claimed Pakistani drone strikes hit Kabul.

However, the ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey between the two sides in October was still holding on Tuesday despite the alleged overnight strikes by Pakistan deep inside Afghanistan. There was no immediate comment from Qatar and Turkey.

Iran in recent weeks has also offered to play role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Tuesday on X that he met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, a day after arriving on a previously scheduled visit. Dar's office was also expected to release a statement about the meeting.