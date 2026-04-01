ETV Bharat / international

Pak-Afghan 'Jirga' Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Peshawar: A joint Pakistan-Afghanistan 'jirga' here on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to ease the rising tensions between the two neighbours. A jirga is an assembly of elders and community leaders in Afghanistan and Pakistan that resolves disputes based on consensus. The declaration was issued at the conclusion of the jirga, which was attended by former governors, political leaders, ex-diplomats, tribal elders, intellectuals, and religious scholars.

The participants emphasised that both countries must ensure their territories are not used against each other under any circumstances. "No individual or group should be allowed to use either country’s soil for hostile activities,” the official statement issued said. The jirga urged governments of both nations to fully utilise their state capacity to implement mutually agreed decisions to maintain peace.

It also stressed that all disputes and differences should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, declaring these as the only viable options. “War is not a solution to any problem. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through mutual respect and understanding,” the statement added.