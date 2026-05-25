ETV Bharat / international

Outgoing Envoy Reaffirms India’s Willingness to Deepen Ties With Bangladesh

Dhaka: Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday reiterated New Delhi's willingness to enhance "multifaceted" ties with Dhaka in a farewell call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

He met Rahman, who is also the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman, at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Bangladesh Secretariat, according to a social media post by the party. Rahman thanked Verma for his contributions to bilateral relations and conveyed best wishes for his next assignment, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on X.

Verma "reaffirmed India’s willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of the peoples of both countries," it said. The two also briefly discussed various potential areas of cooperation driven by the development priorities of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was present at the meeting, according to the BNP's post. Verma assumed charge as the High Commissioner to Dhaka on September 21, 2022.