ETV Bharat / international

Organisation Founded 80 Years Ago Struggling To Deliver Peace Today: India On Need For UNSC Reforms

United Nations: India has highlighted the UN Security Council's struggles to deliver peace and reconciliation in some of the "gravest" global conflicts, emphasising that authority derived from victory in the Second World War cannot compensate for a "deficit in legitimacy" of an unrepresentative UNSC today.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni on Thursday said an organisation that cannot renew its principal organ will find it ever harder to command authority in a world that has moved far beyond 1945.

"The cost is already visible. Eighty years on, the Organisation is struggling to deliver peace and reconciliation in some of the gravest conflicts before the Council,” Parvathaneni said addressing the ‘Question of Equitable representation on and increase in the membership of Security Council’ in the UN General Assembly here.

The Indian envoy said that the "authority derived from a victory eight decades ago cannot compensate for the deficit in legitimacy of an unrepresentative Security Council today.” Parvathaneni highlighted the inadequacies and failures of a global organisation founded in the aftermath of the Second World War in addressing contemporary geopolitical challenges and conflicts.

“No war, especially one that took place over 80 years ago, should determine today’s state of the world,” he said, adding that the year 1945, when the UN was founded, cannot be held as the “sole reference point” for today’s United Nations.

He said today’s generation is far removed from the time when this organisation was formed. "History can be a guide for what not to do. It cannot determine today’s choices for what needs to be done to face contemporary challenges. We cannot reasonably drive into the future by constantly looking at the rearview mirror,” he said.

He said that the credibility of the United Nations is "called into question" as conflicts multiply and the council struggles to respond.

“The citizens of today want to look ahead to what the future has in store for them and not at the distant past. They want equality, rights, fraternity of international cooperation in its truest sense. Let this organisation not send them back in a time machine to 1945 every time it discusses Peace and Security,” the Indian envoy said.

India also called out the deliberate suppression of sacrifices made by nations in the world wars while an organisation “crafted of the victors, for the victors and by the victors” did not include concerns of the victims.

“Sacrifices made in the World Wars have been countless, unrecognised and in some cases, deliberately suppressed,” he said, adding that around 2.5 million Indians took part in the war and around 90,000 of them died in military service.

Over four million were killed in the infamous Bengal famine due to colonial war policies. “An organisation crafted of the victors, for the victors and by the victors did not, obviously, care to include the concerns of the victims. The times have changed and the UN Security Council must also evolve – for the sake of its own relevance,” he said.

“Reform is not the settlement of old scores. It is an investment in a Council that all Member States can trust, and which would be stronger as a result,” he said.