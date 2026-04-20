ETV Bharat / international

Opposition Nepali Congress Urges Govt To Revoke Customs Duty On Importing Goods From India

FILE- Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) supporters protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in Kathmandu. ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Opposition Nepali Congress on Sunday called on the government to immediately withdraw the decision to impose customs duty on importing goods from India by people residing in the border area.

"The government's recent decision is a blow to social justice and national unity," said a statement issued by the Nepali Congress. The government has made it mandatory to charge customs duty on goods worth more than NPR 100 imported by people residing in the border area since mid-April 2026.

Nepali Congress said that "its serious attention has been drawn towards the recent decision made by the government to impose customs duty on daily necessities and household goods worth more than NPR 100 being imported by the people of the border area."