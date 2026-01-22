ETV Bharat / international

Opportunity For 'Great Powers' To Join Forces: German Chancellor On India-EU Deal

Davos: Days before the signing of a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday said "the era of great powers" presents an opportunity for countries favouring regulations to join forces against protectionism and isolationism. In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, the chancellor said he wants high growth in Europe and will do everything possible to achieve that.

"In a few days, the President of the European Commission will travel to India to establish the principles of a free trade agreement between the subcontinent and the European Union," he said.

"I was in India a week ago, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the era of great powers presents an opportunity for all of us and for all countries that favour regulations above arbitrary rule and see benefit in free trade than in protectionism and isolationism." The chancellor said the EU is joining forces with new partners in this direction. He also referred to the efforts to finalise trade agreements with Mexico and Indonesia.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said here that the European Union is on the cusp of signing a historic trade agreement with India, which is being called 'the mother of all deals,' and it will create a market for 2 billion people or about one-fourth of the global GDP.