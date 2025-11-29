ETV Bharat / international

Indian Air Force Delivers 21 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Sri Lanka Reeling From Floods, Landslides

In this image received on Nov. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel before departing for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka to carry out rescue operations as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', at Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. ( NDRF via PTI Photo )

Colombo: The Indian Air Force on Saturday delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of equipment to Sri Lanka to assist those displaced by devastating floods.

"In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts," the Indian Air Force said in a social media post.

The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindon Air Base on the night of intervening night of Friday and Saturday, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of equipment. Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities, it said.

“Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood first, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need,” it added.

A C-130 aircraft carrying essential food items and sanitary supplies reached Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport airport at around 1.30 am and was received by the Indian High Commission officials and Sri Lanka Air Force officers.