Trump Threatens Strikes On Iran's Power And Road Infra If Hormuz Remains Closed Tuesday
The US President warned that the US would strike power plants and bridges in Iran if the strait was not opened by Monday.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened in an expletive-laden social media post to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.
Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"
"Open the F****n Strait, you crazy b******s, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" wrote the president, adding: "Praise be to Allah."
Trump's threat came hours after he claimed that the US rescued a second crew member of the downed F-15 fighter jet “from deep inside the mountains of Iran”.
“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen!” he wrote in the Truth Social post.
“The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!”
Trump on Saturday renewed his earlier threat to Iran to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which has disrupted global oil supply. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!" the US President wrote in a post.
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