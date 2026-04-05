ETV Bharat / international

Trump Threatens Strikes On Iran's Power And Road Infra If Hormuz Remains Closed Tuesday

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Hyderabad: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened in an expletive-laden social media post to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.

Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the F****n Strait, you crazy b******s, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" wrote the president, adding: "Praise be to Allah."

Trump's threat came hours after he claimed that the US rescued a second crew member of the downed F-15 fighter jet “from deep inside the mountains of Iran”.