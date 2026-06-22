ETV Bharat / international

Only 14% Singapore Workers Engaged At Workplace, Among Lowest Globally: Report

Singapore: Singapore's workforce is among the most disengaged globally, with only 14 per cent of employees saying that they feel engaged at work, raising concerns about the city-state's future competitiveness, according to a report released on Monday.

The inaugural Singapore Workplace Report 2026, published by the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) and US analytics firm Gallup, found that employee engagement in Singapore lagged behind the global average of 20 per cent and the Southeast Asian average of 25 per cent in 2025.

SID is the national association of company directors. It works closely with the authorities to uphold and enhance the highest standards of corporate governance.

Workplace engagement in Singapore has remained largely unchanged since falling in 2019, the report stated. By comparison, employee engagement stood at 9 per cent in Vietnam, 25 per cent in Malaysia, 27 per cent in Indonesia and 34 per cent in Thailand in 2025.

Singapore's "chronically low engagement" may increasingly become a "strategic liability" that inhibits the economy's future competitiveness, the report said.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said many organisations continue to treat human capital as a human resources function rather than a strategic priority.

This approach could become a "strategic liability", he said, stressing that organisations perform better in the long run when human capital is managed with the same rigour as financial capital.

"Reframing human capital as a strategic issue requires leadership at the highest level. When human capital is treated with the same rigour and discipline as financial capital, for example, organisations make better decisions about their people, and these better decisions then translate directly into better long-term performance," the Channel News Asia quoted Vasu Dash as saying.