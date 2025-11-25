ETV Bharat / international

One Woman Or Girl Killed By Partner Or Family Member Almost Every 10 Minutes: UN Report

New York: One woman or girl is killed by a partner or family member almost every 10 minutes, an average of 137 every day, according to new data released by the UN. In its report released on Monday, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women said that femicide continues to take the lives of tens of thousands of women and girls worldwide, with no sign of real progress.

"Last year, 83,000 women and girls were killed intentionally. Of them, 60 per cent – 50,000 women and girls – were killed at the hands of intimate partners or family members," the report said.

This means one woman or girl is killed by a partner or family member almost every 10 minutes – an average of 137 every day, it said. In contrast, just 11 per cent of male homicides were perpetrated by intimate partners or family members during the same year, it added.

“The home remains a dangerous and sometimes lethal place for too many women and girls around the world,” said John Brandolino, acting Executive Director of UNODC.